Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal Friday
Bishop will get the starting nod for Friday's home clash with Vegas, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Bishop is riding a three-game winning streak which includes a shutout performance versus New Jersey his last time out. The netminder could face a heavy workload from a Knights squad that is averaging 33.6 shots (sixth highest in the league).
