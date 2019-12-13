Canadiens' Paul Byron: Could play Saturday
Byron (knee) took part in Friday's practice session and could be in line to suit up versus Detroit on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Coach Claude Julien wouldn't commit to Byron being in the lineup Saturday, but all signs indicate the natural center will dress in a fourth-line role. If the Ottawa native does return, it would mark the end of a 13-game stint on the sidelines. Prior to getting hurt, Byron was bogged down in a four-game pointless streak and has managed just one goal in 19 contests.
