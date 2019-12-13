Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gets starting nod
Nilsson will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus the Blue Jackets, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Nilsson wasn't great in his last start Wednesday against Montreal, allowing three goals on 29 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss. The 29-year-old Swede will look to bounce back in a home matchup with a Columbus club that's 4-6-4 on the road this year.
