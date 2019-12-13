Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Will play Saturday
Larkin (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Canadiens despite missing practice Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Larkin should retain his usual spots as the top-line and first power-play pivot. He's avoided missing a game so far this season but has gotten off to a somewhat slow start, notching just eight goals and 20 points through 33 games after racking up 73 points in 76 games last year.
