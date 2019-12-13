Larkin (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Canadiens despite missing practice Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Larkin should retain his usual spots as the top-line and first power-play pivot. He's avoided missing a game so far this season but has gotten off to a somewhat slow start, notching just eight goals and 20 points through 33 games after racking up 73 points in 76 games last year.