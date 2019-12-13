Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Placed on IR
Ferland (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Ferland was scheduled to meet with a specialist Thursday regarding his most recent upper-body injury, but the Canucks have yet to release any details about the outcome of that appointment. An update on his condition should be released soon, but for the time being, Ferland should be considered out indefinitely.
More News
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Visiting with specialist•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Not dealing with concussion•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Exits in second period Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Will return Saturday•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Could suit up against Buffalo•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Put on injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.