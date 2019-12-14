Byron (knee) won't play Saturday against Detroit and isn't expected to travel with the Canadiens on their upcoming seven-game road trip, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Montreal's upcoming road venture starts Tuesday in Vancouver and ends Dec. 31 in Carolina, so although he won't join his teammates for the beginning of the trip, Byron could link up with the Habs at some point over the next two weeks. Ryan Poehling will continue to occupy a spot in the Canadiens' bottom six until Byron's given the green light.