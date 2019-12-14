Play

Korpisalo will guard the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Senators, NHL.com's Callum Fraser reports.

Korpisalo will make his third straight start, and he's been impressive in the preceding two games, recording a .958 save percentage and allowing three total goals. The Senators have dropped seven of their last nine games, and they averaged just 2.33 goals per contest in the process.

