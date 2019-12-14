Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets starting nod Saturday
Merzlikins will defend the road net in Saturday's matchup against the Senators, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Merzlikins will make his first start since Dec. 7, and he's still seeking his first NHL win. The 25-year-old has struggled to the tune of an .894 save percentage and 0-4-3 record, but Ottawa provides a solid opportunity to take the monkey off his back. The Senators have lost seven of their last eight games while averaging 2.33 goals per contest in that stretch.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Can't catch break•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in Florida•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Strong effort in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Slated to start against Islanders•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Back with big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.