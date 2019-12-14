Merzlikins will defend the road net in Saturday's matchup against the Senators, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins will make his first start since Dec. 7, and he's still seeking his first NHL win. The 25-year-old has struggled to the tune of an .894 save percentage and 0-4-3 record, but Ottawa provides a solid opportunity to take the monkey off his back. The Senators have lost seven of their last eight games while averaging 2.33 goals per contest in that stretch.