Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Wins fourth straight
Varlamov made 33 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.
Both goals by Buffalo scored on the power play, and Varlamov had little chance at either, including Jack Eichel's tying goal inside the final two minutes -- Varlamov made two big stops, only for Eichel to find the puck in the scrum in front of the net and lift it over the netminder. Varlamov has won four straight starts, and he's now 11-3-2 on the year with a sharp 2.24 GAA and .928 save percentage.
