Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Monday

Holtby will get the starting nod for Monday's road clash with Columbus, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby went 4-1-0 with a 2.58 GAA in his last five appearances. On the year, the netminder's save percentage (.911) is tied for the second lowest of his career, but he continues to rack up victories and should be capable of reaching the 30-win mark for a sixth consecutive season.