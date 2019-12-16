Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Labeled day-to-day

Kucherov is being labeled day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Kucherov missed Monday's practice session after suffering his lower-body injury in Saturday's tilt against Washington, raising concerns he might be facing a long-term absence. The world-class winger's status versus Ottawa on Tuesday remains up in the air, but fantasy owners at least don't have to worry about him missing an extended chunk of time. If he isn't able to play, the Bolts will likely need to promote a forward from AHL Springfield and might do so anyway for emergency depth.