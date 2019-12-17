Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two points in win

McDavid recorded a pair of assists, one on the power play, three shots on goal and a blocked shot in a 2-1 win over Dallas on Monday.

The Oilers' captain, as we've come to expect, factored into both his team's goals Monday and now has 59 points in 36 games this season. McDavid was coming off a rare pointless outing in his last game, a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs that saw No. 97 finish a minus-2 in 22:22 of action, so it had to feel good to get back on the scoresheet, especially in a win. We imagine, though, McDavid will regret not doing more with 7:02 of power-play ice time.