Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In goal Tuesday

Greiss will get the starting nod for Tuesday's home clash with Nashville, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders continue to evenly split the starts between Greiss and Semyon Varlamov. The 33-year-old Greiss is 2-3-0 with a .929 save percentage in his previous five outings. At this point, the team has no reason to move away from this division of labor as the wins keep coming.