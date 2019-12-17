Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In goal Tuesday
Greiss will get the starting nod for Tuesday's home clash with Nashville, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders continue to evenly split the starts between Greiss and Semyon Varlamov. The 33-year-old Greiss is 2-3-0 with a .929 save percentage in his previous five outings. At this point, the team has no reason to move away from this division of labor as the wins keep coming.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Finally gets some support•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated to start in Florida•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Outplayed in loss to Stars•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Facing Stars on Saturday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Drops road start in Montreal•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting in Montreal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.