Flyers' Andy Andreoff: Promoted to top level
The Flyers recalled Andreoff from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Andreoff has been decent in the minors this season, notching four goals and eight points in 14 games. The 28-year-old is expected to occupy a bottom-six role Tuesday against Anaheim, skating with Mikhail Vorobyov and Chris Stewart on Philadelphia's fourth line.
