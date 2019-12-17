Quick was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Zach Dooley of LAKingsInsider.com reports, indicating he will guard the crease on the road versus Boston.

Quick had given up two goals or fewer in four straight games prior to Saturday's clash with Pittsburgh in which he allowed four goals on 27 shots before losing in the shootout. While the veteran netminder appears to have rediscovered his game of late, he is still sporting a subpar .891 save percentage and 3.06 GAA for the year.