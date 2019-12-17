Rust (illness) will be a game-time call versus Calgary on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Rust missed Monday's practice session with flu symptoms but was able to take the ice and get in some skating Tuesday. If the winger is unable to play against the Flames, the Penguins will need to dress defenseman Juuso Riikola as a forward, as the club doesn't currently have a player upfront. Joseph Blandisi figures to be the odd man out if Rust is in the lineup.