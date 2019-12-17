Penguins' Bryan Rust: Game-time decision
Rust (illness) will be a game-time call versus Calgary on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Rust missed Monday's practice session with flu symptoms but was able to take the ice and get in some skating Tuesday. If the winger is unable to play against the Flames, the Penguins will need to dress defenseman Juuso Riikola as a forward, as the club doesn't currently have a player upfront. Joseph Blandisi figures to be the odd man out if Rust is in the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.