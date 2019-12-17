Stars' Alexander Radulov: Extends point streak to five games

Radulov produced an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Radulov pushed his point streak to five games (one tally, six helpers) by assisting on Tyler Seguin's lone goal in the third period. Radulov's streak has all come since he served a game as a healthy scratch, which has worked to spark his offense again. For the year, the Russian winger has 22 points and 90 shots through 34 contests.