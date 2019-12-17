Stalock will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road matchup with Vegas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Stalock has been outstanding filling in as the No. 1 goaltender with Devan Dubnyk (personal) sidelined. In Stalock's last five starts, he's racked up a 4-1-0 record along with a 2.77 GAA and .909 save percentage. He'll take on a Vegas team that has been solid at home this season, including a 3-1-1 record in their last five clashes on home ice.