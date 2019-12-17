Korpisalo will defend the road net in Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, Blues Jackets beat writer Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo is red-hot, and he's coming off a 30-save shutout in Monday's win against the Capitals. The Blue Jackets haven't gotten enough out of backup Elvis Merzlikins, so John Tortorella isn't flinching at the notion of starting Korpisalo two nights in a row. The Red Wings have been brutal this season, but they've managed to win two of the past three games and score nine goals in the process.