Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Makes 25 saves in win
Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Senators on Tuesday.
While Vasilevskiy won, he's yielded a combined seven goals in his last two starts, ending a three-game streak where he went 3-0-0 with a .958 save percentage. Prior to Saturday's start, Vasilevskiy was 4-1-0 with a .926 save percentage this month. He is 14-9-1 with a 2.84 GAA and .908 save percentage in 24 games this season, which is a far cry from his 2018-19 Vezina Trophy numbers.
