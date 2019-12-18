Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Makes 25 saves in win

Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Senators on Tuesday.

While Vasilevskiy won, he's yielded a combined seven goals in his last two starts, ending a three-game streak where he went 3-0-0 with a .958 save percentage. Prior to Saturday's start, Vasilevskiy was 4-1-0 with a .926 save percentage this month. He is 14-9-1 with a 2.84 GAA and .908 save percentage in 24 games this season, which is a far cry from his 2018-19 Vezina Trophy numbers.