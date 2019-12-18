Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Returns to lineup
Reilly had one shot on goal and was plus-1 over 10:59 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Reilly had been a healthy scratch the previous eight games. The Canadiens had been getting by with Otto Leskinen on the third pair, but he was sent back to AHL Laval ahead of the team's four-game road trip through Western Canada. Reilly got the call over Christian Folin, who hasn't played an NHL game since Oct. 19. With Victor Mete (ankle) on the trip and nearing a return, Reilly's appearance in the active lineup is expected to be a short one. He has four assists, 19 shots on goal, 11 hits, 11 blocked shots and four PIM over 12 contests.
