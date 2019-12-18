Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Slated to start
Crawford is in line to start between the pipes in Wednesday's home clash with Colorado, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Crawford has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back road losses to Vegas and St. Louis while posting a sub-par 4.58 GAA and .880 save percentage. The Montreal native will look to start righting the ship in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Avalanche team that's gone 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.
