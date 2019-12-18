Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Back at practice
DeBrincat (illness) returned to practice Wednesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
DeBrincat missed Monday's practice due to an illness, but his presence on the ice Wednesday morning all but confirms that he'll be available for the evening's matchup with Colorado. The 22-year-old sniper is expected to skate on Chicago's third line and top power-play unit against the Avalanche.
