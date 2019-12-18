Francouz will guard the crease against Chicago on the road Wednesday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Francouz hasn't lost in regulation since Nov. 2 versus Arizona, posting a 7-0-1 record and .938 save percentage in 10 appearances. Coach Jared Bednar seems prepared to continue riding the hot hand with the 29-year-old instead of turning back to Philipp Grubauer, though Francouz is likely on a short leash.