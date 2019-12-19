Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Thursday
Korpisalo will get the starting nod at home versus the Kings on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Korpisalo remains undefeated in regulation in his last five starts, as he is sporting a 3-0-2 record and 1.69 GAA. With Thursday's appearance, the netminder will set a new career high with 28 games played this year and has already set personal bests in wins (14) and shutouts (two). With the Christmas break around the corner, the Finn could start against New Jersey and New York on Saturday and Monday, respectively.
