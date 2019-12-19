Saros will guard the cage during Thursday's road game versus the Senators, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.

Saros was sharp in his last start Monday against the Rangers, stopping 39 of 41 shots en route to a 5-2 road victory. The 24-year-old Finn will attempt to pick up a second straight road win in a matchup with an Ottawa squad that's averaging 3.14 goals per game at home this campaign, 16th in the NHL.