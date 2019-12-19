Khudobin will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus the Lightning, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin was fantastic during his last start Saturday against the Predators, turning aside 37 of 38 shots en route to an impressive 4-1 road victory. The 33-year-old backstop will try to pick up his eighth win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's averaging 3.88 goals per game at home this campaign, second in the NHL.