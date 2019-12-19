Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Thursday
Hutton will defend the net versus the Flyers on the road Thursday.
Hutton hasn't won a game since Oct. 22 versus San Jose, going 0-5-4 with a 3.99 GAA in nine games since. As a result of the Thunder Bay, Ontario native's poor run of form, Linus Ullmark has taken over as the preferred No. 1 in Buffalo. Historically, the 34-year-old Hutton has dominated the Flyers, he's got a 4-1-0 record and .917 save percentage in five games, which no doubt factored into coach Ralph Krueger's decision.
