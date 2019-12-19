Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Saturday

Holtby will patrol the blue paint in Saturday's home matchup with the Lightning, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby will take the second game of the Caps' back-to-back, as Ilya Samsonov will get the nod versus New Jersey on Friday. The veteran Holtby gets to suit up at home but draws the significantly more challenging matchup considering the Lightning are the No. 2 offensive in the league (3.53 goals per game) behind only Colorado.