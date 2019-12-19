Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending cage Friday
Andersen will be in goal against on the road against the Rangers on Friday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen will make his ninth straight appearance between the pipes, though he will get the night off Saturday as Michael Hutchinson takes the second game of the Leafs' back-to-back. During his run of outings, Andersen went 5-3-0 with a .922 save percentage. At this point, there is no reason to believe the Dane won't get back to the 60-game mark and should be capable of a fourth consecutive 35-plus win campaign.
