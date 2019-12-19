Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Between pipes Friday
Georgiev will tend the twine for Friday's home clash with the Maple Leafs, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Georgiev has appeared in five of the Rangers' last seven contests and seems to be on his way to replacing Henrik Lundqvist as the preferred No. 1 option in the nets. The 23-year-old hasn't cemented himself in the role quite yet, but a strong performance Friday, combined with likely suiting up either Sunday or Monday against Anaheim or Philadelphia, respectively, would go a long way toward earning more minutes.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Downed by Nashville•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Slated to start versus Preds•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Fortunate win Thursday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Slated to start in San Jose•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Blanks Golden Knights•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding crease in Vegas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.