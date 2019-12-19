Georgiev will tend the twine for Friday's home clash with the Maple Leafs, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Georgiev has appeared in five of the Rangers' last seven contests and seems to be on his way to replacing Henrik Lundqvist as the preferred No. 1 option in the nets. The 23-year-old hasn't cemented himself in the role quite yet, but a strong performance Friday, combined with likely suiting up either Sunday or Monday against Anaheim or Philadelphia, respectively, would go a long way toward earning more minutes.