Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod Thursday
Dubnyk will guard the cage on the road versus the Coyotes on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
It will be the first start for Dubnyk since Nov. 16 against Carolina, missing the past 15 games in order to attend to a family matter. The last time the netminder squared off with Arizona, he stopped 32 of 34 shots to earn the win. No doubt the 33-year-old will have 18 guys in front of him desperate to try to earn him another victory.
