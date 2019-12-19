Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Back with big club
The Sharks promoted Middleton from AHL San Jose on Thursday.
Middleton owns minimal fantasy value at the NHL level, having collected just one point through five career games. He tallied 19 points over 57 games with AHL San Jose last year but hasn't seen the same offensive success in the early going this year, collecting just a pair of assists through 13 contests.
