Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tending twine Thursday
Markstrom will be in goal at home versus Vegas on Thursday.
Markstrom has dropped three games in a row in which he posted a 3.60 GAA and .894 save percentage. With Thatcher Demko (concussion) unavailable, the Canucks will be forced to ride Markstrom through his current slump or give Michael DiPietro another start.
