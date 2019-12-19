Play

Blue Jackets' David Savard: Won't play Thursday

Savard will miss Thursday's game against the Kings due to an illness.

Savard is headed for his first absence of the season Thursday and it's expected to result in Gabriel Carlsson drawing in for the first time this season. Considering Savard has collected just five points (all assists) and owns a plus-1 rating on the year, there shouldn't be a huge fantasy shakeup with the swap.

