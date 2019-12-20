Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plays provider with two helpers
Karlsson registered two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Karlsson set up linemates Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith to rack up his two assists. The pair of helpers got Karlsson to the 30-point mark in 38 games this year. The Swede has added 81 shots and a plus-7 rating.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Emerges with helper•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Factors into road win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Lights lamp shorthanded•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Tallies twice, adds assist•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two points in loss•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: One of each in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.