Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plays provider with two helpers

Karlsson registered two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Karlsson set up linemates Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith to rack up his two assists. The pair of helpers got Karlsson to the 30-point mark in 38 games this year. The Swede has added 81 shots and a plus-7 rating.