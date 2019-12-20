Play

Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting against St. Louis

Jones will guard the goal during Saturday's home gave versus the Blues, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones has been awful recently, suffering five straight losses while posting an ugly 4.64 GAA and .853 save percentage. The 29-year-old will try to start righting the ship in a tough home matchup with a surging St. Louis squad that's won four straight games.

