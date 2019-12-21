Ullmark will guard the cage during Saturday's home clash with the Kings, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark has struggled a bit recently, suffering back-to-back losses on the road to the Islanders and Maple Leafs while posting a sub-par 3.47 GAA and .879 save percentage.The 26-year-old Swede will look to get back on track in a home matchup with an L.A. team that's 5-12-3 on the road this year.