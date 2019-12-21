Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine Saturday
Quick will tend the road twine Saturday against the Sabres, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports.
Quick and Jack Campbell have switched off in the blue paint lately. However, Quick is having a stellar stretch, as he's registered a .933 save percentage and 3-0-1 record over his last four starts. On the other hand, the Sabres are on a three-game slide, scoring just six goals in that span.
