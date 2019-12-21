Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set to start Sunday
Lundqvist will guard the home net in Sunday's game against the Ducks, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Alexandar Georgiev has started six of the last eight games, but Lundqvist will get another shot in the blue paint. Lundqvist is on a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), and he wasn't flashy in that stretch with a .905 save percentage and 2.97 GAA. The Ducks will be on the second half of back-to-back games, and their offense has been sluggish lately.
