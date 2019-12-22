Ducks' John Gibson: Hangs on for shootout win
Gibson stopped 28 shots in regulation and overtime, and two of three shootout attempts, in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Islanders.
The 26-year-old goalie got beaten by Anders Lee just 1:50 into the first period, setting the tone for the afternoon, but Gibson came up with just enough saves to produce a win. The five goals were the most he's allowed since an overtime loss to the Panthers on Nov. 21, and on the year he's 11-14-2 with a 2.88 GAA and .907 save percentage.
