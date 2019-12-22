Sabres' Marco Scandella: Scores rare goal
Scandella found the back of the net during Saturday's tilt with the Kings.
It was just his third goal and eighth point of the season. It won't be often that he finds the scoresheet, although he is on pace to top last season's 13 points. His main attributes are his 34 hits and 32 blocks, but he still only provides value in deeper leagues.
