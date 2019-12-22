Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Out 4-6 weeks
Bjorkstrand (rib) was placed on injured reserve Sunday and will miss the next 4-6 weeks.
Bjorkstrand was injured during Saturday's win over the Devils when he took a hard cross-check. The 24-year-old winger has 12 goals and 23 points in 36 games this season. His timeline suggests he'll be out until at least late January.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Will sit out Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Exits early Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Two-point effort against Wings•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Posts helper on opening goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Provides only offense in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.