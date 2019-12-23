Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tending twine Monday
Dubnyk will defend the cage at home versus the Flames on Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Dubnyk gave up five goals on 40 shots in his previous start but still walked away with a win over Arizona. The veteran netminder made a brief appearance off the bench against Winnipeg on Saturday in which he stopped all three shots he faced in 12:07 of ice time. While Dubnyk continues to be the primary option between the pipes for Minnesota, his wife's illness could see him step away from the team from time to time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.