Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tending twine Monday

Dubnyk will defend the cage at home versus the Flames on Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Dubnyk gave up five goals on 40 shots in his previous start but still walked away with a win over Arizona. The veteran netminder made a brief appearance off the bench against Winnipeg on Saturday in which he stopped all three shots he faced in 12:07 of ice time. While Dubnyk continues to be the primary option between the pipes for Minnesota, his wife's illness could see him step away from the team from time to time.