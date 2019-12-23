Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Still sidelined
Kotkaniemi (concussion) isn't in the projected lineup for Monday's matchup with Winnipeg, NHL.com's Darrin Bauming reports.
Kotkaniemi is still working his way back from a concussion, and although he's been skating recently, there's no clear timeline for his return. The 19-year-old pivot is on injured reserve, so his activation will be the best indicator that his return is imminent.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: No practice Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Practices Monday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Skates Friday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Not with team Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Expected to miss time•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.