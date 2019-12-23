Play

Kotkaniemi (concussion) isn't in the projected lineup for Monday's matchup with Winnipeg, NHL.com's Darrin Bauming reports.

Kotkaniemi is still working his way back from a concussion, and although he's been skating recently, there's no clear timeline for his return. The 19-year-old pivot is on injured reserve, so his activation will be the best indicator that his return is imminent.

