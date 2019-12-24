Hart made 34 saves in a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Jesper Fast scored shorthanded at 6:44 of the second period to put the visitors up 1-0, but the Flyers scored five unanswered goals, and that allowed Hart to cruise to his 13th win of the campaign. The Flyers' netminder now owns a 13-7-3 record in 25 appearances this season. Following the holiday break, Hart and Co. embark on a six-game road trip that begins in San Jose on Dec. 28.