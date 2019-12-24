Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Earns third straight win
Markstrom permitted two goals on 29 shots in a 4-2 win over the Oilers on Monday.
Markstrom faced a 2-1 deficit entering the third period, but a three-goal rally from the Canucks made him a winner again. The Swede has won his last three starts to improve to 12-11-3 with a 2.66 GAA and a .917 save percentage this season. Thatcher Demko (concussion) was his backup Monday -- Markstrom's made eight straight starts heading into the league's holiday break. He'll likely split starts with Demko in a weekend back-to-back that sees the Canucks host the Kings on Saturday before visiting Calgary on Sunday.
