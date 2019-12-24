Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Dishes pair of helpers

Pearson provided a pair of assists, two PIM, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Pearson made his mark in the third period, as he set up Bo Horvat's equalizer and the empty-net goal by Loui Eriksson. Through 11 games in December, Pearson has two goals and five assists. The 27-year-old is up to 24 points, 96 shots and 51 hits in 38 contests this year. He needs just three points to match his output from 2018-19, and it's possible we see him get back to the 40-point plateau by the end of the campaign.