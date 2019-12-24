Islanders' Devon Toews: In a slump
Toews hasn't registered a point and has a rating of minus-3 in his last five games.
Overall on the season, Toews has three goals and 10 assists along with a rating of plus-4 in 35 games. The long season may be catching up to Toews as this is his first full campaign in the NHL. Toews could eventually be the best overall defender for the Islanders as he has a solid defensive presence along with an ability to help out in the offensive zone. The defense for the Islanders should be in good shape for years to come with Noah Dobson, Ryan Pulock, and Toews.
