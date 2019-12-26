Play

The Blue Jackets recalled Lilja from AHL Cleveland on Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Cam Atkinson (ankle) is expected to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks, so Lilja could be in for an extended stay with the big club. The 26-year-old Swede has picked up two helpers in 12 appearances with Columbus this campaign.

